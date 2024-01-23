Drivers warned to expect delays as crash closes M6 in Wigan
Drivers are being warned they could face delays after a crash on the M6 in Wigan.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The southbound carriageway between junctions 26 (Orrell) and 27 (Gathurst) was blocked due to a collision at around 1.15pm on Tuesday, with lanes two and three on the northbound carriageway also closed.
Emergency services were reported to be in attendance and motorists have been advised by National Highways to travel accordingly and expect delays.