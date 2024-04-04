Easter egg surprise for Wigan charity supporting people with learning disabilities

An Easter treat was in store for members of a Wigan charity supporting people with learning disabilities.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Members of Wigan Stars were surprised with Easter eggs during a pasty supper at Hallgate House.

Wigan Central councillor George Davies, who presented the Easter eggs to the group and volunteers, said: “A big thank you to Wigan Stars, who offer young people and adults with learning disabilities the opportunity to develop social skills and produce as many activities and achievements as other members of society. Well done to everyone.”

