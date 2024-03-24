Easter in Wigan: 9 egg hunts suitable for all the family

The Easter holidays are fast approaching and many parents will be thinking of ways to keep their children entertained.
By Sian Jones
Published 24th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

An egg hunt is one of the ways you can keep your youngster occupied across the Easter weekend.

We have collected some of the events that are taking place during the holidays.

These are nine Easter egg hunts happening in Wigan

1. Easter Events

Easter egg hunt and Teddy Bears Picnic-March 30 1pm-5pm

2. Lancashire Mining Museum, Astley.

Easter egg hunt and Teddy Bears Picnic-March 30 1pm-5pm Photo: MA

Ince Community Easter Fair- March 30 from noon. Free entryEaster Egg Hunt, stalls and games, Easter Crafts

3. Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club

Ince Community Easter Fair- March 30 from noon. Free entryEaster Egg Hunt, stalls and games, Easter Crafts Photo: submit

Riding Easter egg hunt Saturday March 23- 1pm-2pmSaturday March 30- 1pm-2pm

4. Iley Foals at Thompson House Equestrian Centre, Standish.

Riding Easter egg hunt Saturday March 23- 1pm-2pmSaturday March 30- 1pm-2pm Photo: MA

