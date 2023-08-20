Eight places to get school uniform in Wigan borough
As the summer holidays start to wind down, many parents will be thinking about kitting their children out for the next academic year.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
Whether your youngster is starting primary school, secondary school or has simply outgrown last year’s jumper, people will be heading out to buy new uniforms which can be quite costly.
We’ve tracked down a number of local shops that offer slightly cheaper and pre-loved items that won’t break the bank.
Here are eight stores in the borough that stock school uniform.
