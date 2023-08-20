News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Eight places to get school uniform in Wigan borough

As the summer holidays start to wind down, many parents will be thinking about kitting their children out for the next academic year.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Whether your youngster is starting primary school, secondary school or has simply outgrown last year’s jumper, people will be heading out to buy new uniforms which can be quite costly.

We’ve tracked down a number of local shops that offer slightly cheaper and pre-loved items that won’t break the bank.

Here are eight stores in the borough that stock school uniform.

Grand Arcade, Wigan

1. Rebuild with Hope

Grand Arcade, Wigan Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Gerard Street, Ashton

2. Sportsline

Gerard Street, Ashton Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Market Street, Standish

3. Wigan and Leigh Hospice shop

Market Street, Standish Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bradshawgate, Leigh

4. Rainbow Uniforms

Bradshawgate, Leigh Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan