Elderly residents in a village near Wigan were devastated to receive letters telling them to move out of their homes before Christmas.

Section 21 no-fault eviction notices have been served on people living in retirement bungalows on St Gabriel’s Close in Roby Mill, Up Holland.

They were instructed to move out by Wednesday, December 17, not only putting a dampener on the festive season but leaving them fearing for the future.

Their new landlord says “extensive refurbishment” is needed to the properties so they “meet modern safety and energy standards”.

A general view of the bungalows on St Gabriel's Close, Roby Mill

And after being contacted by the Wigan Observer, they announced the eviction proceedings had been “paused”.

The notices came as a huge shock for the residents, who are aged between 70 and 90, many of whom thought they had settled in their final homes.

They have been desperately trying to find new accommodation and fear they may have to leave the close-knit community of Roby Mill if they are evicted.

Jill Rigby, 71, has lived in her bungalow since moving from Southport 11 years ago and said she was not eating or sleeping after receiving the devastating news.

St Gabriel's Close, Roby Mill

She said: “It was a big shock. It’s worrying, especially seeing as they said we had to be out the week before Christmas. They did say that they would give us £2,500 when we move, but if we have nowhere to live, then our stuff has to go in storage which will be taken up by that money.

"I have no idea what I’m going to do. I have been in touch with the council and given them all my details and paperwork, I have been in touch with the Salvation Army but they have no bungalows at the moment. I have two daughters but their houses are full.

"I thought this would have been me until I went, but obviously it hasn’t worked out that way.”

The 10 bungalows have housed elderly residents for many years and were previously owned by the charitable company Orione Care, but were sold in early 2025 to a new company named St Gabriel Close Ltd.

The landlord says work is needed at the bungalows on St Gabriel's Close, Roby Mill

Nicola Lyons, who lives in Roby Mill and is supporting the residents, says they were visited by the new owners after the sale, given flowers and assured they would be safe in their homes and had nothing to worry about.

She said: “This makes the subsequent eviction notices particularly distressing and, frankly, feels like a betrayal of trust. These vulnerable elderly residents were deliberately reassured about their security, only to face eviction just months later.”

Residents at three properties were issued with the notices three months ago – including a couple in their 80s who had lived there for more than 30 years – and have since moved out, while three more have now been told to leave.

There are now questions about what will happen to the properties in future and who will live there once the refurbishment work has been done.

Mrs Lyons says while some of the bungalows have damp, work could have been done to address that without the residents being evicted.

And she described the £2,500 offered to help them move as “doing little to genuinely assist the residents”.

She said: “Ultimately I would love for them to be able to stay. It used to be that once you got in there, the only way you were leaving was in a box to a cemetery and that’s why people wanted to be there.

“It’s just heartbreaking for them. You can see the stress it’s causing them.”

Shane Armitage, director of St Gabriel Close Ltd, said: “In early 2025, St Gabriel Close Ltd acquired the properties at St Gabriel’s Close from a charitable trust facing long-term maintenance challenges. Independent inspections have since confirmed that extensive refurbishment, including potential asbestos removal, will be required to meet modern safety and energy standards.

“While formal tenancy notices were initially issued to enable this work, we paused these notices to review each tenancy individually and continue open dialogue with residents. Our priority is to continue to work collaboratively and responsibly to plan the necessary improvements while supporting tenants and ensuring the long-term safety and sustainability of the homes.”

A council spokesman said: “West Lancashire Borough Council is aware of the situation at St Gabriel's Close, Roby Mill, where residents face eviction by a private landlord.

“The council is actively supporting affected residents with respective council housing applications and tailored advice to help secure suitable alternative accommodation.

“Any residents who have not yet approached us are urged to do so as soon as possible.”