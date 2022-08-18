England football hero Ella Toone honoured with mural at Wigan borough pub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Wilcock, of Snow Graffiti, has been inundated with requests for his services, after creating much-loved paintings around the borough.

Among his most recent work was murals of Ella, from Tyldesley, and her Lioness team mate Beth Mead at Platt Bridge Community Primary School

One person requesting his work was the landlady of the Union Arms in Tyldesley – the pub that Ella visited to celebrate her success earlier this month and show off her medal from the Euro 2022 final.

Scott spent 12 hours working on a painting outside the pub, using a spray paint for the base and airbrush for finer details.

He said: “There was a great atmosphere throughout the day, with lots of positivity in regards to Ella and the mural.

"Both her parents came to see it on the night and most importantly Ella herself was really pleased with how it turned out.”

The finished article of Ella Toone.

Ella – who scored during England’s 2-1 victory against Germany – shared photographs of the mural on Twitter, with the message: “That’s home”.

A member of staff at the Union Arms said: “All the locals love it. They suggested that there should be a mural in the area to celebrate the achievement, especially since she comes in here from time to time.”

Scott’s work continues to be a roaring success, with him returning to Platt Bridge tomorrow to create a mural of Olympian Keely Hodgkinson.

