England Netball: Wigan hosts the North West Walking League

The launch of North West Walking Netball League, Wigan Wigglers have two teams and play against teams from Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside, held at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan, Wednesday 10-12.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:20 GMT

It is the only Walking Netball League in England, part of the Wigan Be Well - Back to Sport sessions in partnership with England Netball.

Jo Gash, team captain of one of the Wigan Wigglers Walking Netball team.

Jo Gash, team captain of one of the Wigan Wigglers Walking Netball team. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Some of the Be Well team and team captains in the Wigan Walking Netball League.

Some of the Be Well team and team captains in the Wigan Walking Netball League. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Barbara Moore captain of St Helen's Netters walking netball team.

Barbara Moore captain of St Helen's Netters walking netball team. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan Be Well, Back to Sport sessions - Walking Netball.

Wigan Be Well, Back to Sport sessions - Walking Netball. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

