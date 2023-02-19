For entries are now being welcomed for the prestigious Wigan Young Musician of the Year.

It is an opportunity for young players to gain valuable solo performance experience and possibly take one of the coveted crowns in the summer’s grand final.

All entries are made using audio recording to be submitted by email. The recordings are be adjudicated and the succesful entrants announced in June.

Jack Barber, then 12, playing the guitar at the 2021 Wigan Young Musician of the Year final held at St Wilfrid's Parish Church, Standish

On Wednesday July 19 the grand final will take place – at 7pm at Standish St Wilfrid’s Parish Church – at which entry, intermediary and advanced class contestants will perform for a panel of expert judges.

Players of all string, brass, woodwind and percussion instruments (except drum kits) are welcome to enter plus pianists, classical guitarists and singers in both classical and musical theatre styles.

The event is organised by Wigan Council’s music service and supported by former local authority deputy leader John O’Neill who, with his late wife Barbara, has long championed the borough’s performing arts and also provides a scholarship for certain advanced entrants.

Violinist Paulina Janowska, then 10, performing at the 2021 competition

Sharon Darby-Purcell, assistant head of Music Service at Wigan Council, said: “The Young Musician of the Year provides a platform for young borough musicians to compete as soloists.

“The Music Service has a very successful Ensemble Programme that encourages musicians to perform.

“And the generous help of John O’Neill allows the service to provide extended opportunities for musicians of the borough.”

She added that a further benefit is the valuable feedback received from the judges. Top performers are later invited to take part in the annual Inspire concert, giving them further live performance experience.

Last year’s Young Musician was cellist Austin Thomas.

In order to be eligible for entry, all candidates must be under 19 and/or live in Wigan borough, receive tuition from Wigan Music Service or play in one of its bands or orchestras.