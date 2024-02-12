Eric Wright Charitable Trust's £25k donation will make 'huge difference' to Wigan and Leigh Hospice
A total of £200,000 has been given to eight charities nominated by employees at the Eric Wright Charitable Trust.
Among those chosen to receive £25,000 was Hindley-based Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
Trustees Alison Wright and Michele Collier, MD of Eric Wright Partnerships Lesley McGregor, and Kim Bebbington, head of customer relations, visited the hospice to tour the grounds and see first-hand the care provided to patients.
Ms Wright said: “The trustees are pleased to award a grant to Wigan and Leigh Hospice. The hospice gives care and compassion not only to patients with unique needs, but supports their families at a most sensitive time.”
The trust was established in 1990 by Eric Wright, chairman of the Eric Wright Group, in the belief that businesses can use their financial strength to have a positive impact through charitable activities.
The donation will provide a boost for the hospice, which needs to raise £12,000 a day to help keep its services running.
Clare Cooke, the hospice’s director of business development, said: “It’s a real privilege to have been chosen by the Eric Wight Charitable Trust as one of their charities of the year for 2024 and to accept their generous donation.
“This support will make such a huge difference to the hospice and to all of the people across Wigan and Leigh who are supported by our services. We’re looking forward to working with the Eric Wright Group team this year.”