Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of £200,000 has been given to eight charities nominated by employees at the Eric Wright Charitable Trust.

Among those chosen to receive £25,000 was Hindley-based Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trustees Alison Wright and Michele Collier, MD of Eric Wright Partnerships Lesley McGregor, and Kim Bebbington, head of customer relations, visited the hospice to tour the grounds and see first-hand the care provided to patients.

Representatives from the Eric Wright Charitable Trust visited Wigan and Leigh Hospice to hand over a cheque for £25,000

Ms Wright said: “The trustees are pleased to award a grant to Wigan and Leigh Hospice. The hospice gives care and compassion not only to patients with unique needs, but supports their families at a most sensitive time.”

The trust was established in 1990 by Eric Wright, chairman of the Eric Wright Group, in the belief that businesses can use their financial strength to have a positive impact through charitable activities.

The donation will provide a boost for the hospice, which needs to raise £12,000 a day to help keep its services running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Cooke, the hospice’s director of business development, said: “It’s a real privilege to have been chosen by the Eric Wight Charitable Trust as one of their charities of the year for 2024 and to accept their generous donation.