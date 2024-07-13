Euros 2024:18 Wigan venues where you can watch England in the final

By Sian Jones
Published 13th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Against the odds, England have made it to the final of Euro 2024!

Gareth Southgate has led his side to their first final overseas where they will face Spain in Berlin on Sunday July 14.

Venues across Wigan will be welcoming punters to cheer on the Three Lions.

We’ve collected a number of places you can go to watch the final.

Places you can watch the Euro 2024 final

1. Euros 2024

Places you can watch the Euro 2024 final Photo: NW

King Street, Wigan

2. Revolution

King Street, Wigan Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Wallgate, Wigan

3. Anderton's Sports Bar

Wallgate, Wigan Photo: submit

Believe Square, Wigan

4. Euro Fanzone

Believe Square, Wigan Photo: Submit

