Evening of 'glitz and glamour' as organisation helping Wigan families holds summer ball
Daffodils Dreams has chosen the theme “glitz and glamour” for this year’s event and is promising an evening filled with elegance and excitement.
There will be a three-course meal, a sparkling fizz reception, live entertainment including a performance by X Factor contestant Olivia Garcia, and a few surprises sprinkled throughout the night.
The summer ball will be held on Saturday, June 1 in the south stand at Wigan’s DW Stadium.
Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who have attended our previous spring balls and supported Daffodils Dreams. Your generosity and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in our mission to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”
The organisation supports children and families in the borough who are experiencing financial hardship. This includes providing essential items such as clothing and bedding, celebration gifts like Christmas Eve boxes, and positive life experiences like a day out to the cinema.
Maureen said: “We eagerly anticipate celebrating in style with you at the summer ball and witnessing the positive impact of your support on our community. Together, we can continue to create brighter futures for the children and families of the Wigan borough.”
Tickets cost £50 each. To secure a spot or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, call Maureen on 07896 811178 or email [email protected].