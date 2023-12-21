Ex-rugby players raise £200k for Wigan charity - despite failing to win final at Dubai 7s
The JJ Legends took part in the Emirates Dubai 7s rugby competition to raise awareness of Joining Jack and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
The team was made up of former rugby players, who wanted to help as the charity was set up after former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson’s son Jack was diagnosed with the condition 12 years ago.
And while they did not return home with a trophy, they did bring £200,000 – the largest amount of money raised for the charity at the event.
In a newsletter to supporters, the Johnson family said: “The JJ Legends and support crew had an amazing time at the Sevens. We hope that you enjoyed following their progress from an amazing golf day, brunch and auction on their first to day, to their efforts on the pitch.
"Many of the squad were making their debuts for the charity and, despite some heroic efforts in the opening games, just missed out on a place in the International Vets Trophy Section quarter finals. The team went on to take part in the next level Plate semi-final and won a place in the final before going down to the dnata Bali Legends.
"The disappointment of missing out in the final was eased when we saw the team promoting Joining Jack and our work with the Duchenne community, none more so than Jack, who was an absolute star being interviewed on the radio alongside our ambassador Martin Offiah.”
The huge amount of money raised means that Joining Jack, alongside charity partner Duchenne UK, can fund the next development phase of the SMART Suit, a wearable device to restore arm function for people with Duchenne.
It will culminate in several beta prototypes for longer term testing by boys, followed by regulatory approval.
The family added: “Our charity is spending money right now on research that could make a major difference to the thousands of boys born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. We believe that we are at a breakthrough moment in the history of this disease, a point where treatments, and possibly even a cure, are within reach.”