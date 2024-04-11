Ex-Wigan sports reporter takes on Manchester marathon for Joseph's Goal

A former Wigan Today sports reporter will run this Sunday's Manchester marathon to raise money for a cause close to his heart.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tom McCooey, who worked at the Wigan Post and Wigan Observer until 2019, is aiming to complete the 26.2-mile route to raise money for Joseph’s Goal, the charity set up in aid of Wigan Athletic reporter Paul Kendrick's son.

Joseph Kendrick is 14 years old and has non-ketotic hyperglycinemia (NKH), a rare genetic disorder that affects one in 60,000 newborns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His condition is so serious that fewer than 500 people in the world are living with it.

Tom McCooey after the Wigan half marathonTom McCooey after the Wigan half marathon
Tom McCooey after the Wigan half marathon

Joseph’s Goal aims to raise funds and awareness into NKH.

Tom said: "Paul and I were colleagues for nearly a decade, but more importantly he is a close friend.

"As a dad, I can't imagine what Paul and his family face every day, but Joe has always been a fighter and by comparison, running 26.2 miles isn't much.

"Having support will mean so much more than what I'm doing, just putting one foot in front of the other."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dad of two, who now works as a journalism lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University, ran the recent Wigan half marathon in 1 hour 42 minutes in preparation for this weekend’s race.

He has set a target of raising £1,000 for Joseph’s Goal.

Anyone who would like to donate to Tom's fundraiser can visit www.justgiving.com/page/tom-mccooey-1695069731849

Last month, a group of 50 Latics supporters walked from Blackpool to the DW Stadium, raising thousands of pounds for Joseph’s Goal.

Related topics:WiganManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.