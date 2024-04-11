Ex-Wigan sports reporter takes on Manchester marathon for Joseph's Goal
Tom McCooey, who worked at the Wigan Post and Wigan Observer until 2019, is aiming to complete the 26.2-mile route to raise money for Joseph’s Goal, the charity set up in aid of Wigan Athletic reporter Paul Kendrick's son.
Joseph Kendrick is 14 years old and has non-ketotic hyperglycinemia (NKH), a rare genetic disorder that affects one in 60,000 newborns.
His condition is so serious that fewer than 500 people in the world are living with it.
Joseph’s Goal aims to raise funds and awareness into NKH.
Tom said: "Paul and I were colleagues for nearly a decade, but more importantly he is a close friend.
"As a dad, I can't imagine what Paul and his family face every day, but Joe has always been a fighter and by comparison, running 26.2 miles isn't much.
"Having support will mean so much more than what I'm doing, just putting one foot in front of the other."
The dad of two, who now works as a journalism lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University, ran the recent Wigan half marathon in 1 hour 42 minutes in preparation for this weekend’s race.
He has set a target of raising £1,000 for Joseph’s Goal.
Anyone who would like to donate to Tom's fundraiser can visit www.justgiving.com/page/tom-mccooey-1695069731849
