Exclusive dress rehearsal pictures of Wigan Little Theatre's Broadway classic Guys and Dolls

The curtain goes up this week at Wigan Little Theatre on a timeless classic musical.

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:30 BST

The hustle and bustle of 1930s New York City is brought to life with a performance of Guys and Dolls which begins its 10-day run on Wednesday, May 24.

The Broadway show tells the overlapping story of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with missionary worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, who has been engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.

Sky is challenged to raise $1,000 to finance an illegal crap game by taking Sarah to Havana. But, of course, they fall in love and the real reason for the bet is revealed.

These dress rehearsal pictures were taken by Nick Fairhurst (nickfairhurstphotographer.com).

Tickets are available to buy at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk.

1. Guys and Dolls

. Photo: NF

2. Guys and Dolls

. Photo: NF

3. Guys and Dolls

. Photo: NF

4. Guys and Dolls

. Photo: NF

