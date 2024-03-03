Exclusive: new eye-in-the-sky pictures of Wigan's massive Eckersley's Mills project

The drone camera images include those of work on the first of three large mills which is being brought back to life as mixed-use premises with 80,000ft sq of offices, a rooftop restaurant, a food hall and a microbrewery. A large crane has been much in evidence in recent weeks, lifting girders into place for the top floor transformation.
The work on Mill One is forecasted to complete later this year but developer Heaton Group is already getting locals into Eckersley hospitality mode with its highly Feast at the Mills events in the grounds each weekend.
But there is so much more to come with further phases involving the two other major mills – one given council permission to be converted into 137 apartments – and other outbuildings set to evolve in the years ahead.