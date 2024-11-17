Extra parkruns at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash over festive season
The free 5km events are held on Saturday mornings at parks and green spaces up and down the country, including at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash.
But organisers can choose to hold extra events on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
It has now been confirmed that parkruns will be held at both Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash on January 1, starting at 9am.
No extra events will take place in the borough on Christmas Day.
However, many parkruns have not yet declared their intentions, so runners and walkers could take part in 5ks in neighbouring towns if they decide to go ahead.
Leigh junior parkrun, which is held at Leigh Sports Village on Sundays for children, will not hold an extra event on either day,
Runners and walkers of all abilities can take part in parkruns. Find out more and register at www.parkrun.org.uk.
