Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of parkruns in Wigan and Leigh have announced plans to hold extra events over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free 5km events are held on Saturday mornings at parks and green spaces up and down the country, including at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash.

But organisers can choose to hold extra events on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now been confirmed that parkruns will be held at both Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash on January 1, starting at 9am.

Haigh Woodland parkrun

No extra events will take place in the borough on Christmas Day.

However, many parkruns have not yet declared their intentions, so runners and walkers could take part in 5ks in neighbouring towns if they decide to go ahead.

Leigh junior parkrun, which is held at Leigh Sports Village on Sundays for children, will not hold an extra event on either day,

Runners and walkers of all abilities can take part in parkruns. Find out more and register at www.parkrun.org.uk.