Lily Anderton with a balloon

Families bask in glorious sunshine as Wigan cricket club holds community fun day

There was plenty of fun in the sun as Goose Green Cricket Club held a community family fun day.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:30 pm

There were artisan stalls, crafts, food, face painting, inflatables and a visit from the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and her consort Coun Clive Morgan.

The event was held to raise money for Daffodils Dreams, an organisation supporting children and families across the borough facing financial hardship.

Teddy Ward makes a splash

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Stallholder Jane Longworth showcases her products

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and consort Coun Clive Morgan with students Kieran O'Callaghan, Erin Bennett and Abiiness Mupinyum

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Freddie Makin had his face painted

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

