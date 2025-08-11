Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters event: gallery

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
There was great family fun as Cycle Three Sisters returned for its second event this summer.

Visitors enjoyed the free event organised by Wigan Council, with a variety of bike-based activities and a chance to cycle around the mile-long race track.

The Dr Bike service team from Gearing Up was on hand to provide free bike checks, basic repairs and advice to keep your bike running smoothly.

There was also a range of entertainment including giant bubbles, cycling stalls and a climbing wall.

Wigan Council's Be Well host Cycle Three Sisters

1. Cycle Three Sisters

Wigan Council's Be Well host Cycle Three Sisters Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

There was a dedicated time slot for balance bikes, bikes with stabilisers and adapted bikes to have a go on the main circuit

2. Cycle Three Sisters

There was a dedicated time slot for balance bikes, bikes with stabilisers and adapted bikes to have a go on the main circuit Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

It was the second event of the year after a successful May event

3. Cycle Three Sisters

It was the second event of the year after a successful May event Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

There was a smaller track for bikes with stabilisers

4. Cycle Three Sisters

There was a smaller track for bikes with stabilisers Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

