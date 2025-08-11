Visitors enjoyed the free event organised by Wigan Council, with a variety of bike-based activities and a chance to cycle around the mile-long race track.
The Dr Bike service team from Gearing Up was on hand to provide free bike checks, basic repairs and advice to keep your bike running smoothly.
There was also a range of entertainment including giant bubbles, cycling stalls and a climbing wall.
1. Cycle Three Sisters
Wigan Council's Be Well host Cycle Three Sisters Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Cycle Three Sisters
There was a dedicated time slot for balance bikes, bikes with stabilisers and adapted bikes to have a go on the main circuit Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Cycle Three Sisters
It was the second event of the year after a successful May event Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Cycle Three Sisters
There was a smaller track for bikes with stabilisers Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson