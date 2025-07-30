Family fun at Wigan's biggest shopping mall this summer
Youngsters have already thrilled to a Dragon and The Princesses event at the Grand Arcade last weekend.
And on both Friday and Saturday this week (August 1 and 2), back by popular demand, the dinosaurs will be taking over again, with giant creatures marauding through the centre while youngsters try their hands at arts and crafts.
On Saturday August 9 there will be a circus workshop with the following Saturday (August 16) featuring walkabouts tying in with the ongoing Wigan Pride festival.
Then on August 23 there is a chance to meet your superheroes and the programme finishes the following Saturday (August 30) with the Black Eagles Acro Team.
Most events run from 11am to 3pm although the acrobatics will take place at noon and 2pm slots.
