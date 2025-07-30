Some of the characters from the Dragon and Princesses event at the Grand Arcade last weekend

Free live action events are being held at Wigan’s biggest shopping centre each Saturday during the school summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters have already thrilled to a Dragon and The Princesses event at the Grand Arcade last weekend.

And on both Friday and Saturday this week (August 1 and 2), back by popular demand, the dinosaurs will be taking over again, with giant creatures marauding through the centre while youngsters try their hands at arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday August 9 there will be a circus workshop with the following Saturday (August 16) featuring walkabouts tying in with the ongoing Wigan Pride festival.

Then on August 23 there is a chance to meet your superheroes and the programme finishes the following Saturday (August 30) with the Black Eagles Acro Team.

Most events run from 11am to 3pm although the acrobatics will take place at noon and 2pm slots.