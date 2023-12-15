FAMILY MEMORIES: 99 pictures of Wigan new-born babies July to December 2012

Here’s a treasurable collection of pictures taken by our photographers at Wigan Infirmary of new-born babies and their families between July and December 2012.
These tots will be a bit bigger 11 years on!
1. New mum Elizabeth Gardener with her baby Charlie and midwife Lesley Davies
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. James Faulkner weighing 7lb 4oz, whose parents are Tom Faulkner and Rachel Edwards, from Anthorn Road, Goose Green
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Jane and Paul Arpino, from Stuart Avenue, Hindley Green, with Lauren, weighing 7lb 9oz
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Zin and Craig Gallagher and daughter Alexandria, from Falkirk Drive, Higher Ince, with Kristen Rose weighing 7lb 12oz
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst