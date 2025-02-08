Family of teenage kickboxer who died following unsanctioned Wigan fight want answers
Alex Eastwood collapsed after an unsanctioned fight in Wigan last year. The 15-year-old was a member of the Hurricane Combat and Fitness club, where he achieved a black belt in kickboxing.
Alex fought in three rounds at TKMA Wigan Kickboxing gym in Platt Bridge in June last year before he collapsed. He was taken to Wigan Infirmary where it was discovered he had a brain bleed.
Alex was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital for surgery, however he sadly died on July 2.
Alex, who was from Fazakerley, was due to compete in the kickboxing World Championships in Portugal in October last year and had already secured six championship wins in his short career.
In a pre-inquest review attended by the Manchester Evening News, the coroner Michael Pemberton said: "This is a contact sport. It's a much wider set of issues as to whether children should be able to participate in such matters without regulation."
Alex's family say they don’t wish to blame anyone for the tragedy, but want to understand what happened and prevent it from happening again.
Another pre-inquest review was arranged for March 12.
A full inquest will take place at a later date, where evidence will be heard from Alex's family, Hurricane Combat and Fitness coach Ian Hollett, TKMA Wigan Kickboxing coach Dale Bannister, Alex's opponent's coach Carl Thomas, the match referee, emergency services personnel and doctors and surgeons from Wigan Infirmary and Manchester Children’s Hospital.
In a statement to the MEN, Alex’s family said: “We are pleased with the decision by the coroner to adjourn the inquest into Alex's tragic death to allow further evidence to be gathered.
“We welcome the coroner's commitment that all relevant facts are explored. This decision is an important step forward in our pursuit of justice for Alex.
"We are grateful to the coroner and the legal team for their continued support, and we look forward to further proceedings, as we continue to seek answers to the many questions surrounding Alex's death. We remain determined to ensure that Alex's legacy will help prevent further tragedies in the future."