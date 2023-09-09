Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Up Holland High School student Macie Jayne Vella tragically lost her life to suicide at the age of 18 in July 2022.

Mum Linda Murray said her daughter had suffered for many months at the hands of bullies, including online abuse.

She said Macie, who lived in Skelmersdale, was a "beautiful soul full of life and character", but her life had been made a misery by her tormentors.

Macie Jayne Vella was just 18 years old at the time of her death

Linda said: "They would harass her, tell her to do harmful things to herself, and said vile, hateful and mean things that really affected her mental health and self-esteem.

"Macie had a very fragile mind and struggled with her emotions."

The extent of the bullying impacted Macie significantly and she was diagnosed with a condition called EDD (emotional dysregulation disorder) in September 2021. Tragically, however, the full extent of her suffering was not realised until after her death.

Macie Jayne Vella (right), pictured here with mum Linda was a much-loved daughter and niece

Linda added: "This condition meant that she felt every emotion so intensely, the good and the bad.

"It can be hard as parents to recognise these signs as anything more than ‘being a bit dramatic', or moody or several other emotions that we see in our adolescent teens.

"The last 12 months have been nothing short of devastating for us as her family as we have tried to navigate through what can only be described as hell. The loss of Macie is felt massively by all her family and friends – with a void being constant and at times unbearable.

"As part of this grieving process, as a family we felt that it is a priority to keep Macie’s memory alive and to raise awareness in her honour.

Macie Jayne Vella pictured with dad David

"Our objective is to educate people on the danger and impact that their words and actions can have on an individual and the families that are left behind.

"Sadly, bullying and social media ‘trolling’ isn’t a crime and is currently ‘under review’ in parliament – something that we wish to see changed."

A series of events and fundraising campaigns have been organised by family, friends and the community to raise awareness of the issues surrounding Macie's tragic death.

Last month a 26.2-mile walk called Macie's Memory March - equivalent to a marathon around Skelmersdale, Scarisbrick, Ormskirk and Burscough - was held. Around 150 people took part in the walk, which included all the places of significance for Macie including her schools, where she danced and took piano lessons, where she lived and other special places.

There was a fantastic turn-out for Macie's Memory March held in August

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues of Macie’s dad David are taking part in Tour de Mind – a 1,185-mile bike ride from the UK to Spain.

As a result of these activities, a total of around £25,000 has so far been raised for Young Minds Trust - the UK’s leading charity championing the wellbeing and mental health of children and young people.