Famous US evangelist set to visit Wigan
Dr Wesley Paul is the founder and president of Wesley Paul International Ministries and has passed on the message of peace, love and hope to audiences in over 40 countries.
And now he is visiting the Connect Centre behind the Living Faith Church , on Church Street in Orrell, on Saturday July 20 from 10am until noon for a special breakfast gathering.
He will follow this with preaching in the church at the Sunday July 21 morning service.
The meeting is free to attend and includes a fellowship breakfast serving bacon and sausage butties, toast, and pastries.
Dr Paul has served as a pastor for eight years, a chaplain in the medical field for the same amount of time and three years as a youth minister.
He lives with his family in Springfield, Kentucky.
