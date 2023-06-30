Paddy is one of the famous Blackpool beach donkeys that have wintered at Latham House Farm in Kitt Green for many years.

But now the 21-year-old is heading down to a sanctuary in Devon to be with some of his old friends.

Gill ays that the impact that Paddy has had in Kitt Green over the years has saved the communities livelihoods.

Paddy started working in Blackpool when he was about five and would carry delighted junior passengers along the beachfront during the summer months.

But donkeys like Paddy have been stopping in Kitt Green from around Bonfire Night through to Easter for 22 years, as their services are not required during the closed season.

They also had an extended stay in Wigan during the Covid pandemic in 2020 when 19 travelled to the farm while rides couldn’t be resumed due to social distancing.

While this presented the chance to rest and rejuvenate, Paddy would often get involved in community events, including a Christmas lights switch-on five years ago.

Paddy will live out the rest of his days at a donkey sanctuary in Devon.

Gillian Morris from the farm said: “He’s done carol services and nativities back at the farm whilst he’s been here as well as visiting ABC nursery in Orrell.

"He’s known to everyone in Kitt Green; he always did a lot of publicity things to help us maintain our greenbelt status and protect our land. He’s been about quite a bit whilst he’s been here!”

He will now live out is remaining days at Devon’s Donkey Sanctuary which, for more than 50 years, has ensured that donkeys in the UK receive excellent care and welfare – helping them to live safe and fulfilled lives.

They achieve this by promoting optimum nutrition, health, behaviour, environments and mental states, their six public-facing sancturies are home to over 7,000 donkeys and help promote interaction with humans.

Gillian said: “He’s been very important, as well as our own litte donkey, they’ve protected our livelihood. We’ve had so much feedback from people. If we lose our land to development then ther’s nowhere for them to come for winter.”