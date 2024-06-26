Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for a chart-topping band to be honoured on their home town’s “walk of fame”.

Lottery Winners hail from Leigh, attended schools in the town, held their first gig at the Colliers Rest and even spent a week selling their number one album Anxiety Replacement Therapy in a pop-up shop in the Spinning Gate shopping centre.

Now, a fan has launched a campaign for them to be recognised by Wigan Council with a Believe Star on Leigh’s Civic Square.

The Lottery Winners' Thom Rylance, centre, with Jon Willis and partner Sharon Croft, shortly after album Anxiety Replacement Therapy reached number one

It is seen as the highest accolade given to residents and previous recipients have included Olympic athlete Keely Hodgkinson, musician Georgie Fame and Leigh Leopards.

It was the unveiling of a star for England and Manchester United footballer Ella Toone last week that inspired Jon Willis to do something.

Jon, who lives in Lincolnshire, has been a fan of the band since 2016 and says they talk “an awful lot” about being from Leigh.

He highlighted how friendly they are towards fans and that singer Thom Rylance has spoken openly about his mental health.

Lottery Winners

Jon, 52, said: “They are proper ambassadors. They are very proud of being from Leigh, rather than Manchester or the North West, which is what bands do when they get bigger, they get pulled towards the next biggest city.”

Nominations for Believe Stars can be made via the council’s website, which Jon has done, and he hopes the Change.org petition will add strength to this.

He said: “It will show the level of support this band has, but also the impact nationally. The band was recently highlighted in Q magazine as one of the top 10 bands to see in the world.”

So far more than 600 people have signed the petition calling for the band to be recognised, with many leaving messages of support.

Michelle Murphy wrote: “The Lottery Winners are a local grass roots music group who promote diversity/hard work and love their community.”

Amanda Neale wrote: “They are the most awesome live band we have seen for a long time. Their lyrics and melodies you can listen to over and over again. Their words resonate to everyone. They are amazing.”

Stephen Hardy wrote: “Lottery Winners deserve their star. Simple. Great band and more importantly great people.”

Teresa Stocks wrote: “This band have put Leigh on the map, they have done so much to promote grass root music and venues and they are very likeable people who always go above and beyond for their fans. Oh and they had a number 1 album in May 2023 beating major artists with record label backing to this prize.”

A council spokesman said: “We are proud to have so much talent coming out of our borough and are always grateful to receive nominations for a Believe Star, which is the highest accolade awarded to residents in Wigan borough who are using their platform for good.

“A maximum of two Believe Stars are awarded each year – one in Wigan and another in Leigh – with all nominations being fully considered, shortlisted and announced on an annual basis.

“Nominations for a Believe Star can be made on our website by visiting wigan.gov.uk/ourtown.”