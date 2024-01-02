News you can trust since 1853
Fancy a challenge? Twelve races and runs being held in Wigan in 2024

Plenty of people will be pulling on their running shoes in 2024, whether it is a New Year’s resolution, a charity challenge or something they simply love doing.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Jan 2024

While some runners enjoy the simplicity of heading out of the door and pounding the pavements, others like to take part in organised events with like-minded people and show off their hard-earned medals.

Here we look at some of the races and running events taking place across the borough in 2024.

Joining Jack's Wigan 10k returns to its new home at Mesnes Park on Sunday, September 1

1. Wigan 10k

Joining Jack's Wigan 10k returns to its new home at Mesnes Park on Sunday, September 1 Photo: Anthony Farran

The popular Race for Life event will be held at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 8, with a 5k and 3k

2. Race for Life

The popular Race for Life event will be held at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 8, with a 5k and 3k Photo: National World

Pennington Flash parkrun is held at 9am every Saturday at Pennington Flash

3. Pennington Flash parkrun

Pennington Flash parkrun is held at 9am every Saturday at Pennington Flash Photo: Submitted

Haigh Woodland parkrun is a free 5k for runners and walkers held at Haigh Woodland Park at 9am every Saturday

4. Haigh Woodland parkrun

Haigh Woodland parkrun is a free 5k for runners and walkers held at Haigh Woodland Park at 9am every Saturday Photo: Michelle Adamson

