Fancy a challenge? Twelve races and runs being held in Wigan in 2024
Plenty of people will be pulling on their running shoes in 2024, whether it is a New Year’s resolution, a charity challenge or something they simply love doing.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
While some runners enjoy the simplicity of heading out of the door and pounding the pavements, others like to take part in organised events with like-minded people and show off their hard-earned medals.
Here we look at some of the races and running events taking place across the borough in 2024.
