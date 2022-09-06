Fans celebrate comedy duo Laurel and Hardy at annual convention in Wigan

The Laurel and HarDay has been a warm and wacky fixture in the borough's calendar since 1992 and is held by the local branch (properly known as a tent) of the Sons of the Desert.

It all started when the St Helens-based Bacon Grabbers UK tent (each is named after a Laurel and Hardy film) launched the festival at the former Beer Engine in Poolstock.

Stan and Ollie fans descend from all over the country to enjoy film shows, talks, games, a quiz and memorabilia sales.

The Laurel and HarDay is these days hosted by Wigan's own Dirty Work tent and the anniversary event at a packed Bryn Masonic Hall featured much reminiscence, including archive footage from previous days, plus a testing quiz, a novel twist on Deal Or No Deal and the World Kneesy-Earsy-Nosey championships – a coordination game mastered by Stan Laurel in several of their films.

