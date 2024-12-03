A family’s spectacular Christmas lights display, which draws people from across Wigan and beyond, has not returned this December.

Every year the Molyneux family decorate their home and garden on Shevington Lane, Shevington, with tens of thousands of twinkly lights, several Christmas trees and festive ornaments.

Visitors flock to see the display, with families making it an annual tradition and drivers spotting the lights from the motorway.

Donations are collected for Wigan Infirmary’s Rainbow children’s ward, with the Molyneux raising more than £30,000 over the years and buying a host of items to support staff, patients and their families.

But the traditional switch-on did not take place on Sunday, December 1 and the house does not bear its usual festive display.

Paul Molyneux, who usually puts up many of the decorations himself, said he was not able to do it this year after having operations.

But he aims to bring back the display in 2025 and hopes it will be even “bigger and better”.