FASCINATING: aerial views of Wigan town centre from the 1960s to '90s

All of these pictures were taken from helicopters, rooftops and cranes high above Wigan town centre and show how parts of it have evolved beyond all recognition and others have changed very little.
It’s particularly interesting to see the buildings that pre-dated the now demolished Galleries and the previous time large tracts of land were cleared for redevelopment in the 1980s.
1. Looking down from a Galleries construction site crane onto Mesnes Street and New Market Street with the Mesnes playing fields top left
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. A view from Scholes towards Wigan town centre and Central Station under demolition with the Ritz cinema behind in 1966
. Photo: STAFF
3. The Wigan Centre Arcade which was demolished in the 1980s to make way for the Galleries
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. A view towards Wigan town centre in 1966 with the defunct railway line from Central Station going over the bridge, the Powell museum behind, Wigan International Pool on the left and the mining and technical college in the background
. Photo: STAFF