Father Christmas hits the streets of Wigan to hand out presents and spread festive joy

Hundreds of Christmas presents have been handed out in a special initiative held for the third year.

Jordan Gaskell, 20, runs his Christmas Help Out campaign to provide gifts for people, mainly children and those in need, but also random members of the public.

He bought many of the presents himself, but also received donations so he could bring festive joy to even more people.

This year’s appeal was bigger than ever and he handed out more than 200 presents at Tesco and Asda supermarkets in Hindley, as well as outside Hindley Junior and Infant School.

Jordan even dressed as Father Christmas as he helped to put a smile on people’s faces by sharing gifts.

He said:

“It made my day to see how happy I made everyone and to see the faces of both children and the parents light up.

"The cost-of-living crisis has hit everyone hard and has made it more expensive for me to run this event, meaning I have had to start buying presents in late August to do this.

"I personally bought around 80 of the presents dispatched, but am very grateful for all the people who donated presents to help us with over 100 donated presents.