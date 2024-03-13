Feline frenzy as Wigan plays host to annual championship cat show

Hundreds of cats and their owners packed into Wigan's Robin Park Sports Centre for the Annual Championship Cat Show.
By Alan Weston
Published 13th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Now in its 75th year, the show is organised by the Lancashire Cat Club. It features pedigree cats of all breeds and many household pet cats - as well as stalls from both trade and cat clubs.

Jan Wood, who helped with the running of this year's show, said: “There were 245 cats in total, with most pedigree breeds represented, as well as various household pets.

This British Blue called Pawsome Lennox won the best in pedigree section at the annual cat championships held at Robin Park Sports Centre, Wigan, over the weekend
This British Blue called Pawsome Lennox won the best in pedigree section at the annual cat championships held at Robin Park Sports Centre, Wigan, over the weekend
"The overall winner of the show in the pedigree section was a British Blue called Imperial Grand Champion Pawsome Lennox, owned by Mr and Mrs Ashton.

"Several hundred members of the public attended the show and a good day was had by all, with many exhibitors expressing their thanks to the club."

A pet cat called Thomas, owned by Ms Zolts and Mr Ledger, won best in show in the Household Pet classes.

The show has been held annually at Robin Park Sports Centre since 2000, with the only missing year being 2021 because of Covid.

