Festive event with brass band and barbecue raises hundreds for hospice
Shirley and Brian Berry, who run The Swan pub in Hindley, joined forces with councillors James Palmer, John Vickers and Paul Blay to organise a festive event.
Golborne Brass Band performed Christmas carols, Santa met youngsters in his grotto, food was cooked on a barbecue and an auction was held for the chance to buy a signed Wigan Warriors shirt.
The event raised £700 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which is based in Hindley and helps terminally ill patients and their loved ones.
It has a deficit of £1m and needs to raise £12,000 every day just to keep its doors open, so relies on fund-raising events and donations.
The three councillors thanked Shirley and Brian Berry, their staff at The Swan and everyone who attended for supporting the event and helping the hospice.