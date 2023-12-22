News you can trust since 1853
Festive event with brass band and barbecue raises hundreds for hospice

A Wigan community came together to celebrate Christmas and raise hundreds of pounds for a good cause.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Shirley and Brian Berry, who run The Swan pub in Hindley, joined forces with councillors James Palmer, John Vickers and Paul Blay to organise a festive event.

Golborne Brass Band performed Christmas carols, Santa met youngsters in his grotto, food was cooked on a barbecue and an auction was held for the chance to buy a signed Wigan Warriors shirt.

The event raised £700 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which is based in Hindley and helps terminally ill patients and their loved ones.

Wigan's mayor and mayoress, Coun Kevin Anderson and Samantha Lloyd, were among the guests at the festive eventWigan's mayor and mayoress, Coun Kevin Anderson and Samantha Lloyd, were among the guests at the festive event
Wigan's mayor and mayoress, Coun Kevin Anderson and Samantha Lloyd, were among the guests at the festive event
It has a deficit of £1m and needs to raise £12,000 every day just to keep its doors open, so relies on fund-raising events and donations.

The three councillors thanked Shirley and Brian Berry, their staff at The Swan and everyone who attended for supporting the event and helping the hospice.

