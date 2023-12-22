Festive event with brass band and barbecue raises hundreds for hospice

A Wigan community came together to celebrate Christmas and raise hundreds of pounds for a good cause.

Shirley and Brian Berry, who run The Swan pub in Hindley, joined forces with councillors James Palmer, John Vickers and Paul Blay to organise a festive event.

Golborne Brass Band performed Christmas carols, Santa met youngsters in his grotto, food was cooked on a barbecue and an auction was held for the chance to buy a signed Wigan Warriors shirt.

The event raised £700 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which is based in Hindley and helps terminally ill patients and their loved ones.

Wigan's mayor and mayoress, Coun Kevin Anderson and Samantha Lloyd, were among the guests at the festive event

It has a deficit of £1m and needs to raise £12,000 every day just to keep its doors open, so relies on fund-raising events and donations.