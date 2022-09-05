Fiancée pays tribute to 'love of her life' killed in a crash on a busy Wigan road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports that a Honda CBR100 motorbike was in collision with a Ford Focus car on Hall Lane in Hindley at around 4pm on Thursday.

Jamie Harrison, 53, who was the motorcycle driver, was fatally injured.

The other driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Jamie Harrison, right with his fiancée Amanda

In a statement, Jamie’s fiancée Amanda said: "As a family we are devastated the loss of my babe (Jamie). It has been such a shock and something we as a family will never be able to comprehend or get over.

"We can't imagine life with out you my handsome man.

"You were funny, always right and the love of my life. You were so selfless when it come us all and loving.

"The only solace as a family is that you died the way you would of wanted to.

"Rest in peace Babe, you are missed so much, big kiss."

A social media post from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage from around the area at the time, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 2082 of September 1.