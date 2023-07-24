Film-maker dad goes behind the scenes at children's hospice in special tribute to his son

Paul Woodward, a film producer and actor from Skelmersdale, was inspired by the support he and his family received from Derian House children’s hospice during the short life of his son, Kalel.

The Little Things will give viewers a glimpse behind the doors of the Chorley-based hospice and cast a light on the personal stories and relationships of families, staff and volunteers.

The Little Things crew at work on their film in the sensory room at Derian House children's hospice

“Derian House cared for our boy like he was one of their own,” said Paul, who runs film production company Old Swan Films.

“They made him so happy and gave him the opportunity to be treated like a king. They loved him for who he was and embraced the entire family.

“I have felt the desire to thank Derian for years since Kal passed away, but I haven't known how. My hope is that our film will spread a message of love and hope, showcasing how the children at Derian House have an incredible outlook on life and can teach us all so much about finding joy in the little things that we do for each other every day.”

Kalel’s unknown condition meant he needed 24/7 care and suffered daily seizures, frequent bone fractures and chest infections.

Leila, 12, who visits Derian House children's hospice, is filmed for The Little Things documentary

He went to Derian House for respite stays and the family made happy memories together in the pool, sensory room and cinema.

In 2019 Kalel died at home. He laid at rest in one of Derian’s cold bedrooms – known as sunflower rooms – until his funeral, giving his family more time to say goodbye.

In the documentary, Paul hopes to encapsulate the happy memories, positivity and hope he experienced during the seven years his family was supported by Derian House.

It will cost £11,000 to fund the project and Paul and his film crew are reaching out to strangers to help them achieve their goal.

“I want this film to break down the barriers surrounding conversations about hospice care.” Paul said.

“A hospice isn't all about the doom and gloom it is often perceived to be, but rather the opposite. For us, and for Kalel, it was the little things – making those precious memories that we now get to keep forever. By opening the doors of Derian, we can share this love and shed light on something that is so important to many people's lives.”

The film is being directed by Thomas Elliott Griffiths, who won awards for his film Autism: A Curious Case of the Human Mind, who will work alongside cinematographer Cameron Brown and Richard Garland, sound mixer.

Caroline Taylor, head of income, marketing and communications at Derian House, said: “Many people hear the word hospice and imagine a sad place, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Sad things do happen here sometimes, but our staff and volunteers work hard to create special moments and memories for the families who come here and our corridors are filled with love. You cannot help but feel the warmth and joy when you come into Derian House – it’s a very special place, and to show the world that would be fantastic.”

