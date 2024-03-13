Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun Kevin Anderson has had a busy year filled with a variety of engagements while in office as the borough’s first citizen.

Now he is getting ready for the annual Mayor of Wigan’s charity ball, which will take place on Saturday, April 13 at the DW Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been keen to help charities supporting mental health during his mayoral year and proceeds from the ball will be donated to Wigan Samaritans and ManLeigh.

The event begins at 7pm with a drinks reception, when guests will receive a glass of fizz on arrival.

It will be followed by a three-course meal and glass of wine, entertainment by Wigan singer and former X Factor contestant Olivia Garcia, a DJ and dancing.

The dress code is black tie/evening dress.