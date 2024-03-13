Final tickets available for Mayor of Wigan's charity ball
Coun Kevin Anderson has had a busy year filled with a variety of engagements while in office as the borough’s first citizen.
Now he is getting ready for the annual Mayor of Wigan’s charity ball, which will take place on Saturday, April 13 at the DW Stadium.
He has been keen to help charities supporting mental health during his mayoral year and proceeds from the ball will be donated to Wigan Samaritans and ManLeigh.
The event begins at 7pm with a drinks reception, when guests will receive a glass of fizz on arrival.
It will be followed by a three-course meal and glass of wine, entertainment by Wigan singer and former X Factor contestant Olivia Garcia, a DJ and dancing.
The dress code is black tie/evening dress.
There are a few tickets remaining, which cost £50 each and can be bought by emailing Michael Winstanley at [email protected]