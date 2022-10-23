News you can trust since 1853
Find out why a film crew has been shooting in Wigan town centre

A film crew took over a Wigan town centre street for two days in order to shoot an advert.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A phoney cafe was created while McNulty’s Shoes on Library Street gave permission for it to be temporarily re-dressed as a florist’s.

It is understood that the ad in question, featuring a young lady and a dog, is for Aviva Insurance, but further details are being kept under wraps.

Film crews take over a section of Library Stree to film an advert with McNulty's Shoes temporarily transformed into a florist's

Wigan Council authorised the shoot close to the town hall. The release date has not been disclosed either.

The film crew
An actress and little friend outside the "florist's"
Filming for the advert, likely only to last a minute, took place over two days

Filming is a painstaking process
