Find out why a film crew has been shooting in Wigan town centre
A film crew took over a Wigan town centre street for two days in order to shoot an advert.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A phoney cafe was created while McNulty’s Shoes on Library Street gave permission for it to be temporarily re-dressed as a florist’s.
It is understood that the ad in question, featuring a young lady and a dog, is for Aviva Insurance, but further details are being kept under wraps.
Wigan Council authorised the shoot close to the town hall. The release date has not been disclosed either.