Fire crew tackle blaze at Wigan chip shop

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a Wigan chip shop after a fryer caught light.

By Sian Jones
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 3:44pm

The crew from Wigan fire station was called to the incident at Mr English on Wigan Road in Bryn at around 10.30am this morning (Friday January 20).

Firefighters used a hose reel to put out the flames and vented the property using a positive pressure fan.

Firefighters from Wigan tackled the blaze pretty quickly
No injuries were reported.

There was also no damage to the property and firefighter say they contained the blaze relatively quickly.

Wigan