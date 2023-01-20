Fire crew tackle blaze at Wigan chip shop
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a Wigan chip shop after a fryer caught light.
By Sian Jones
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 3:44pm
The crew from Wigan fire station was called to the incident at Mr English on Wigan Road in Bryn at around 10.30am this morning (Friday January 20).
Firefighters used a hose reel to put out the flames and vented the property using a positive pressure fan.
No injuries were reported.
There was also no damage to the property and firefighter say they contained the blaze relatively quickly.