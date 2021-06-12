Firefighters tackle frying pan fire in kitchen

Fire crews attended a kitchen fire in Leigh

Fire engines were called to Chestnut Lane in Leigh at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

They found a frying pan with hot oil in had been left on the heat by mistake on a hob.

The elderly couple living at the property were given first aid by the firefighters but were otherwise uninjured.

The fire was confined to the kitchen and the crews ventilated the property to let the smoke out

Firefighters have now spoken of the importance of having working alarms to alert people to fires.

Watch manager Michael Fairhurst said: "It was good work by the neighbour who managed to put it out.

"Fortunately the couple were fine and there wasn't much damage. They were lucky.

"This is a reminder of the importance of having working smoke alarms."

Three fire engines attended the incident and were there for around an hour.