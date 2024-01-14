First look at the medals being handed to finishers at this year's Run Wigan Festival

The countdown has started to this year’s Run Wigan Festival – and organisers have now unveiled the medals waiting at the finish line.

The popular running spectacle returns on Sunday, March 17 and will see people take part in a 5km race, half marathon and family mile, all starting and finishing at Mesnes Park.

Many participants have now started their training and will be pounding the streets of Wigan and further afield to prepare for the big day.

To help spur them on, organising charity Joining Jack has unveiled the medals that will be handed out to everyone as they finish.

The half marathon medal at the 2024 Run Wigan Festival

They have been designed by Wigan-based event partner ADM Custom Clothing and feature highlights from the courses – Haigh Hall on the half marathon medal and the bandstand at Mesnes Park for the 5k.

As this year’s festival coincides with St Patrick’s Day, the medals also feature a shamrock.

Entries have been pouring in for the races, with more than 600 people signed up for the half marathon and a further 200 people in the 5k.

The 5k medal at the 2024 Run Wigan Festival

The half marathon runners will follow a 13.1-mile route around Wigan, which passes the DW Stadium, heads onto the canal and Whelley loopline, and goes around Haigh Woodland Park before returning to Mesnes Park.

Participants in the 5km race will follow an out-and-back course along Woodhouse Lane.

Supporters usually gather along the routes to cheer people on as they pass, providing a much-needed boost.

Last year’s run festival raised £13,000 for Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and it is hoped even more will be collected this time.

There is still plenty of time to register to take part at runwiganfestivals.co.uk.

Half marathon training sessions begin this Sunday at Wigan Life Centre and Leigh Leisure Centre, starting at 9.30am. They are free for members and cost £1.50 for non-members.

Be Well is holding Couch to 5k sessions for new runners at venues across the borough.