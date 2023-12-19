News you can trust since 1853
FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day

What could be a better gift to receive on Christmas Day than a newborn baby?
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT

We have looked through our archives to celebrate the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day.

Happy birthday next Monday!

Lynne Le Marinel, from Garswood, with Millie-Ann Williams, born on Christmas Day 2008 at 12.35 pm weighing 7lb 13oz

Lynne Le Marinel, from Garswood, with Millie-Ann Williams, born on Christmas Day 2008 at 12.35 pm weighing 7lb 13oz Photo: Frank Orrell

Stacey Bradbury, from Worsley Hall, with Lelan James, born on Christmas Day 2008 at 9.03am weighing 7lb 12oz

Stacey Bradbury, from Worsley Hall, with Lelan James, born on Christmas Day 2008 at 9.03am weighing 7lb 12oz Photo: Frank Orrell

Simon and Eve Parkes with Joseph Christopher, born on Christmas Day in 2009

Simon and Eve Parkes with Joseph Christopher, born on Christmas Day in 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Beth Corless with son Jack Watson on Christmas Day 2009

Beth Corless with son Jack Watson on Christmas Day 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

