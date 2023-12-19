We have looked through our archives to celebrate the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day.
Happy birthday next Monday!
1. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day
Lynne Le Marinel, from Garswood, with Millie-Ann Williams, born on Christmas Day 2008 at 12.35 pm weighing 7lb 13oz Photo: Frank Orrell
2. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day
Stacey Bradbury, from Worsley Hall, with Lelan James, born on Christmas Day 2008 at 9.03am weighing 7lb 12oz Photo: Frank Orrell
3. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day
Simon and Eve Parkes with Joseph Christopher, born on Christmas Day in 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day
Beth Corless with son Jack Watson on Christmas Day 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst