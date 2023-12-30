The arrival of a baby is always a momentous occasion, but it is extra special when that happens on New Year’s Day.
We have looked through our archives to celebrate the births of Wigan babies born on January 1.
Catherine and Mark Hardy, from Whelley, with their daughter, born at 6pm on January 1, 2011, weighing 8lb 1oz Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Proud mum Wendy Gornall, from Ashton, with her twins Megan Theresa, right, who weighed 5lb 7oz, and Thomas Paul, weighing 6lb, who were born at Billinge Hospital at 4.10am and 4.12am on New Years Day in 2000 Photo: John Leatherbarrow
Kate Fleming, from Abram, welcomed twin boys born at Wigan Infirmary on New Year's Day in 2009. Arron (right) was born at 5.17am, weighing 7lb 11oz, and Lewis was born at 5.35am, weighing 7lb 5oz Photo: John Leatherbarrow
Ellie Mai, born on Wigan Infirmary on January 1, 2011 weighing 7lb 3oz, with parents Catherine Lynch and Mark Bibby, of Leigh Photo: John Leatherbarrow