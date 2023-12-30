News you can trust since 1853
FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on New Year's Day

The arrival of a baby is always a momentous occasion, but it is extra special when that happens on New Year’s Day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

We have looked through our archives to celebrate the births of Wigan babies born on January 1.

Happy birthday!

Catherine and Mark Hardy, from Whelley, with their daughter, born at 6pm on January 1, 2011, weighing 8lb 1oz

Catherine and Mark Hardy, from Whelley, with their daughter, born at 6pm on January 1, 2011, weighing 8lb 1oz

Proud mum Wendy Gornall, from Ashton, with her twins Megan Theresa, right, who weighed 5lb 7oz, and Thomas Paul, weighing 6lb, who were born at Billinge Hospital at 4.10am and 4.12am on New Years Day in 2000

Proud mum Wendy Gornall, from Ashton, with her twins Megan Theresa, right, who weighed 5lb 7oz, and Thomas Paul, weighing 6lb, who were born at Billinge Hospital at 4.10am and 4.12am on New Years Day in 2000

Kate Fleming, from Abram, welcomed twin boys born at Wigan Infirmary on New Year's Day in 2009. Arron (right) was born at 5.17am, weighing 7lb 11oz, and Lewis was born at 5.35am, weighing 7lb 5oz

Kate Fleming, from Abram, welcomed twin boys born at Wigan Infirmary on New Year's Day in 2009. Arron (right) was born at 5.17am, weighing 7lb 11oz, and Lewis was born at 5.35am, weighing 7lb 5oz

Ellie Mai, born on Wigan Infirmary on January 1, 2011 weighing 7lb 3oz, with parents Catherine Lynch and Mark Bibby, of Leigh

Ellie Mai, born on Wigan Infirmary on January 1, 2011 weighing 7lb 3oz, with parents Catherine Lynch and Mark Bibby, of Leigh

