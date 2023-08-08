News you can trust since 1853
FLASHBACK: picture memories of two Wigan town centre market halls

By the end of next year, traders may well have moved into a new Wigan town centre indoor market hall. The current building at the rapidly-disappearing Galleries complex will be the last to go so the businesses can move seamlessly from the old place to the soon-to-be-built new one. So as the Galleries market hall’s days are numbered, we thought we’d publish this collection of images from the last 35 years of it – plus quite a few from its much-missed predecessor too.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

We hope this brings back happy memories. The colour pictures are of the present hall and the black and white ones of the previous one which was replaced in the late 1980s.

.

1. Bob Silcock and his fruit and veg stall

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

.

2. Stallholder Sylvia Gerrard holds up a particularly well-selling brand of men's undies

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

.

3. The tripe stall owned by the Sutcliffe family in Wigan market hal. This picture was taken in the 1970s

. Photo: submitted

.

4. Marco the mouse and Marina the chicken on location at the Alan Prescott fruit and vegetable stall for the filming of a children's foreign language DVD

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

