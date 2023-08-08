.

FLASHBACK: picture memories of two Wigan town centre market halls

By the end of next year, traders may well have moved into a new Wigan town centre indoor market hall. The current building at the rapidly-disappearing Galleries complex will be the last to go so the businesses can move seamlessly from the old place to the soon-to-be-built new one. So as the Galleries market hall’s days are numbered, we thought we’d publish this collection of images from the last 35 years of it – plus quite a few from its much-missed predecessor too.