Flashback: Wigan's England fans watching the last Euros final three years ago

The Euros are almost upon us and hopes are high that England can go one step further this time and clinch their first major international trophy since 1966. If you remember, Euros 2020 was held a year late due to the Covid pandemic and Gareth Southgate’s men got all the way to final against Italy, went ahead in the game but eventually lost on penalties after extra time.