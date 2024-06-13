Flashback: Wigan's England fans watching the last Euros final three years ago

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
The Euros are almost upon us and hopes are high that England can go one step further this time and clinch their first major international trophy since 1966. If you remember, Euros 2020 was held a year late due to the Covid pandemic and Gareth Southgate’s men got all the way to final against Italy, went ahead in the game but eventually lost on penalties after extra time.

We were there in Morty’s Sports Bar and Kitchen in Wigan town centre to capture on film the emotional rollercoaster ride supports were put through. Let’s hope there’s a happier outcome this time.

1. England fans watching the Euros 2020 final

. Photo: STAFF

2. Joy and sorrow as fans watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final

. Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Joy and sorrow as fans watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final

. Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Joy and sorrow as fans watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final

. Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson

