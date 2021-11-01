Flood alert issued as heavy rain falls across Wigan

Tanners Lane in Golborne was closed on Monday afternoon due to "severe flooding", according to Wigan Council, while there were also reports of flooding on Warrington Road in Abram, Wigan Lower Road in Standish Lower Ground and Bolton Road in Aspull.

Many roads were covered in standing water, including the roundabout outside Asda in Newtown, which regularly floods in heavy rain.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Douglas, particularly between Horwich Star Vale and Appley Bridge, including Wigan, Standish and Gathurst.

A statement on its website said: "Further rainfall is forecast this afternoon.

"We are clearing debris from weed screens in the area. We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and are checking rivers for blockages in the area.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water. Plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

The roundabout outside Asda has flooded

Flooding on Wigan Lower Road