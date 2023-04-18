Christopher Tromp was fatally injured after his Audi A1 careered out of control on Cobbs Brow Lane, Skelmersdale, at 10.45pm on Friday April 14 and crashed into a tree.

Emergency services attended and the 20-year-old from Parbold was, tragically, pronounced dead at the scene.

A second 20-year-old man, from the Liverpool area, was seriously injured in the crash and is undergoing hospital treatment.

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the crash in which Christopher Tromp lost his life

Flowers and messages have now been left at the scene. One reads: “Still doesn’t make sense and never will. The world will be a duller place without you.

"Thoughts and prayers are with your parents and brothers.”

Friends of the victim have also been visiting the scene to pay their respects.

And a tribute has been released by Skelmersdale Cricket Club on behalf of Christopher’s parents.

Christopher Tromp was killed after his car collided with a tree

It said: “Unfortunately, on Friday our gorgeous son, Christopher, was killed in a road traffic accident.

"Chris played at Skelmersdale CC for some 13 years and thoroughly enjoyed his time there.

"We would especially like to thank Phil, Joe, Jonas and Girvs for not only the wonderful coaching he received, but also the camaraderie and unique friendship at the club.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on Cobbs Brow Lane, Skelmersdale

"He was part of a wonderful junior team including Abbie, Tucker, Callum and Dan, to name but a few.

"We wish the club every success in the forthcoming season.”

The cricket club also said: “Our thoughts and condolence’s go to Ged, Julie, Anthony and Jonathon.

"Chris was loved by everyone at the club. He at 20 years old was not only a good up-and-coming cricketer, but also the nicest, kindest person you could meet. He is going to be in our hearts forever and sorely missed by everyone.”

An investigation into the incident has been launched and Lancashire Police is urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.

“They are being supported by trained officers and we are working extremely hard to establish what occurred to get them answers about what happened.

“We would now like to speak to anybody with information about this incident.

"Perhaps you saw the Audi A1 in the moments before the collision, maybe you saw the incident itself and have not yet spoken to police or perhaps you have dashcam or other footage that could help us.

“Whatever you know, please tell us.”

At this stage there is no suggestion that any other vehicle was involved in the incident on the unlit country lane with a 40mph speed limit.

A witness appeal sign has now been put up near to the collision scene.

Anybody with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1416 of April 14.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.