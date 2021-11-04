Folding Wigan dance group's kind parting gestures

The Directions for Men group has been given a £500 boost by the now folding Incespirations Morris Dancers

Those who ran Incespirations Morris Dancers from Ince recently made the sad decision to disband because so many of its members had left during the pandemic.

They had some money in their reserves which were intended for helping children take part in competitions.

So leaders and parents got together and decided to split the cash between several recipients including £500 to St Patrick’s girls’ rugby team as a lot of the Incespiration members have now decided to have a bit of a change and go from the hobby of dancing to a rugby.

Ince Rosebridge under-9s accepted a £200 donation to help towards their presentation and also £200 to St Benedict’s bowling team because, like morris dancing, they struggle to get sponsors or grants.

Another recipient of £500 was the newly founded mental health group Directions for Men because the Incespirations felt that again it wasn’t attracting sufficient funding and yet dealt with an issue close to a lot of people’s hearts.

Army veteran Brendan Kelly, who founded the Directions for Men branch and runs it at Sunshine House in Scholes, said: “It is a wonderful and kind gesture to give us the donation.

“It is much needed and we can guarantee it will be put to good use.

“We are only sorry that the money has come because another organisation has, sadly, folded.”

Nicola Irvine from Incespirations said: “We disbanded due to losing too many dancers during the pandemic period. It would have proved difficult to compete in competitions.

“We had some funds which we were planning to use to help get the children to competitions so as a troupe and with our parents we decided to donate this money to some local community groups as if it wasn’t for the community’s support we wouldn’t have been able to do fun days, sponsored walks and so on to raise these funds.

“We do still have some funds remaining which we are still continuing to look for local groups to whom we can donate.”