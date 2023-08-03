From 83 unannounced Food Standards Agency inspections in June, 40 premises received five stars, signifying a “very good” rating.

Four were given to 12 eateries, while 16 earned three.

Nine landed a two and six venues earned one star. None suffered an ignominious zero.

Some of the venues to receive new food hygiene ratings

In 2023, out of Wigan’s 575 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 424 (74 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of June 2023:

FIVE:

Admiral- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Atherton Community School- Hamilton Street, Atherton

B&M Store- Parsonage Way, Leigh

Boots- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Boots- Loire Drive, Wigan

Brians Chippy- Ince Green Lane, Ince

Cafe Iris- Leigh Road, Atherton

Caterplus @ Berystede Court- High Street, Standish

Cineworld Cinema- Derby Street, Leigh

Cook Stars West Wigan- Private address

Crofty Cakes- Private address

Domino’s Pizza- Leigh Road, Leigh

Fairies Cupcake Creations- Private address

Greenhalgh’s- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Holland and Barrett- Spinning Gate, Leigh

Home Bargains- Gower Street, Wigan

Home Bargains- Parsonage Way, Leigh

Home Bargains- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Iceland- Gerard Street, Ashton

Juniper bar and kitchen- Church Lane, Shevington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Acorns Day Nursery Springfield- Throstlenest Avenue, Wigan

LJ’s Vegan Bakery- Private address

Local Kitchen Parklee J&I- Wardour Street, Atherton

Local Kitchen St William’s RC J&I- Ince Green Lane, Ince

Manor Pharmacy- Frog Lane, Wigan

Marks and Spencers Simply Food- Parsonage Way, Leigh

Martin’s Fish and Chips- Market Street, Atherton

Mcdonalds- Morris Street, Wigan

Orian Solutions Atherton Chowbent Primary School- Laburnum Street, Atherton

Orian Solutions St Catherine of Siena CP School- Cranham Avenue, Lowton

Pennington Plaice- Leigh Road, Leigh

Punch Bowl Hotel- Market Street, Atherton

Spar- Woodnook Road, Appley Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbrite Nursery Laburnum Rd Day Centre- Laburnum Road, Lowton

Subway Parr Bridge- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley

The Thirsty Cup Est 2023- Private address

Trinity- Billinge Road, Wigan

Valley Chippy- Bolton Old Road, Atherton

Vanessa’s Bakes-Private address

Wellspring- St Pauls CE J&I School, Warrington Road, Wigan

FOUR:

Costa- Parsonage Way, Leigh

Euro Garages Shell- Almond Brook Road, Standish

Food Warehouse- Parsonage Way, Leigh

Hindley Green Methodist Church- Leigh Road, Hindley Green

Jigsaw Sandwich Bar- Market Street, Atherton

Lakeview Health Care- Ena Road, Leigh

Local Kitchen St George’s Central CE Primary- Darlington Street, Tyldesley

Morrison Local Service Station/ Morrisons Local- East Lancashire Road, Lowton

Orian Solutions Lowton J&I School- Newton Road, Lowton

Rams Head Hotel- Slag Lane, Lowton

The Lychgate Tavern- Church Street, Standish

The Range- Parsonage Retail Park, Leigh

THREE:

Ajmeer Manzil- High Street, Standish

Dragon City- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington

Galloways- Smithy Green, Ince

Go Local- Community Convenience Store- Wigan Road, Atherton

Gordon Street Chippy- Gordon Street, Leigh

Grill Master- Leigh Road, Leigh

Happy Valley- Scot Lane, Aspull

Headstart (Nursery)- Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge

Il Sapore- Gerard Street, Ashton

Lyndhurst- College Street, Leigh

Old Springs- Spring Road, Orrell

Pemberton Balti House- Bulteel Street, Wigan

Posthouse Bar- Orrell Road, Orrell

Taz Mahal- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

The Lounge- Bradwell Road, Lowton

The Turkla- Market Street, Leigh

TWO:

3L Care Atherton- Bee Fold Lane, Atherton

Georgia Browns- Market Street, Hindley

Lizhi- Ann Lane, Tyldesley

Nisa Local- Smithy Green, Ince

Norfolk House Care Home- Norfolk Street, Wigan

Play House Day Nursery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Tasty Snacks- Manchester Road, Ince

The Thai Food Store- Warrington Road, Ince

The Point Astley- Ann Lane, Tyldesley

ONE:

Gallimore's Fine Restaurant- The Wiend, Wigan

Miami Pizza- Clapgate Lane, Wigan

Picasso Pizza- King Street West, Wigan

Tamarind- Wigan Lane, Wigan

The Gerrard Arms- Bolton Road, Aspull