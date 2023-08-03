Food hygiene: all the Wigan restaurants, cafés, takeaways and canteens awarded a new rating by the Food Standards Agency in June
From 83 unannounced Food Standards Agency inspections in June, 40 premises received five stars, signifying a “very good” rating.
Four were given to 12 eateries, while 16 earned three.
Nine landed a two and six venues earned one star. None suffered an ignominious zero.
In 2023, out of Wigan’s 575 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 424 (74 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of June 2023:
FIVE:
Admiral- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Atherton Community School- Hamilton Street, Atherton
B&M Store- Parsonage Way, Leigh
Boots- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Boots- Loire Drive, Wigan
Brians Chippy- Ince Green Lane, Ince
Cafe Iris- Leigh Road, Atherton
Caterplus @ Berystede Court- High Street, Standish
Cineworld Cinema- Derby Street, Leigh
Cook Stars West Wigan- Private address
Crofty Cakes- Private address
Domino’s Pizza- Leigh Road, Leigh
Fairies Cupcake Creations- Private address
Greenhalgh’s- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Holland and Barrett- Spinning Gate, Leigh
Home Bargains- Gower Street, Wigan
Home Bargains- Parsonage Way, Leigh
Home Bargains- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Iceland- Gerard Street, Ashton
Juniper bar and kitchen- Church Lane, Shevington
Little Acorns Day Nursery Springfield- Throstlenest Avenue, Wigan
LJ’s Vegan Bakery- Private address
Local Kitchen Parklee J&I- Wardour Street, Atherton
Local Kitchen St William’s RC J&I- Ince Green Lane, Ince
Manor Pharmacy- Frog Lane, Wigan
Marks and Spencers Simply Food- Parsonage Way, Leigh
Martin’s Fish and Chips- Market Street, Atherton
Mcdonalds- Morris Street, Wigan
Orian Solutions Atherton Chowbent Primary School- Laburnum Street, Atherton
Orian Solutions St Catherine of Siena CP School- Cranham Avenue, Lowton
Pennington Plaice- Leigh Road, Leigh
Punch Bowl Hotel- Market Street, Atherton
Spar- Woodnook Road, Appley Bridge
Starbrite Nursery Laburnum Rd Day Centre- Laburnum Road, Lowton
Subway Parr Bridge- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley
The Thirsty Cup Est 2023- Private address
Trinity- Billinge Road, Wigan
Valley Chippy- Bolton Old Road, Atherton
Vanessa’s Bakes-Private address
Wellspring- St Pauls CE J&I School, Warrington Road, Wigan
FOUR:
Costa- Parsonage Way, Leigh
Euro Garages Shell- Almond Brook Road, Standish
Food Warehouse- Parsonage Way, Leigh
Hindley Green Methodist Church- Leigh Road, Hindley Green
Jigsaw Sandwich Bar- Market Street, Atherton
Lakeview Health Care- Ena Road, Leigh
Local Kitchen St George’s Central CE Primary- Darlington Street, Tyldesley
Morrison Local Service Station/ Morrisons Local- East Lancashire Road, Lowton
Orian Solutions Lowton J&I School- Newton Road, Lowton
Rams Head Hotel- Slag Lane, Lowton
The Lychgate Tavern- Church Street, Standish
The Range- Parsonage Retail Park, Leigh
THREE:
Ajmeer Manzil- High Street, Standish
Dragon City- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington
Galloways- Smithy Green, Ince
Go Local- Community Convenience Store- Wigan Road, Atherton
Gordon Street Chippy- Gordon Street, Leigh
Grill Master- Leigh Road, Leigh
Happy Valley- Scot Lane, Aspull
Headstart (Nursery)- Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge
Il Sapore- Gerard Street, Ashton
Lyndhurst- College Street, Leigh
Old Springs- Spring Road, Orrell
Pemberton Balti House- Bulteel Street, Wigan
Posthouse Bar- Orrell Road, Orrell
Taz Mahal- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
The Lounge- Bradwell Road, Lowton
The Turkla- Market Street, Leigh
TWO:
3L Care Atherton- Bee Fold Lane, Atherton
Georgia Browns- Market Street, Hindley
Lizhi- Ann Lane, Tyldesley
Nisa Local- Smithy Green, Ince
Norfolk House Care Home- Norfolk Street, Wigan
Play House Day Nursery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Tasty Snacks- Manchester Road, Ince
The Thai Food Store- Warrington Road, Ince
The Point Astley- Ann Lane, Tyldesley
ONE:
Gallimore's Fine Restaurant- The Wiend, Wigan
Miami Pizza- Clapgate Lane, Wigan
Picasso Pizza- King Street West, Wigan
Tamarind- Wigan Lane, Wigan
The Gerrard Arms- Bolton Road, Aspull
Wigan Halal Store- Ormskirk Road, Wigan