Food hygiene ratings: the establishments in Wigan with a one or zero star hygiene rating in January and February

A number of eateries in Wigan have received a lowly one or zero star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sian Jones
Published 25th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

These are the establishments rated one or zero stars in January and February 2024

These are the establishments to receive a one/zero star rating in January and February

Photo: NW

Rated zero out of five

2. Bengal Spice- Warrington Road, Ince

Rated zero out of five

Rated zero out of five

3. Tamarind- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rated zero out of five

Rated zero out of five

4. You + You- Atherton Road, Hindley

Rated zero out of five

