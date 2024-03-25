The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

These are the establishments rated one or zero stars in January and February 2024

1 . These are the establishments to receive a one/zero star rating in January and February . Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Bengal Spice- Warrington Road, Ince Rated zero out of five Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Tamarind- Wigan Lane, Wigan Rated zero out of five Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales