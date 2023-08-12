A number of eateries in Wigan have received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the first tranche of establishments to receive the low score in the first four months of 2023. A list bringing one-star reviews up to date be published in the coming week.

Pachinos Pizza Elliott Street Tyldesley

Cross Keys Chippy Chapel Green Road, Hindley

Bamboo House Bag Lane, Atherton

Nutrisport Great George Street, Wigan