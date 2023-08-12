News you can trust since 1853
Food hygiene ratings: The establishments in Wigan with a ONE-STAR hygiene rating after inspections by the Food Standards Agency

A number of eateries in Wigan have received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the first tranche of establishments to receive the low score in the first four months of 2023. A list bringing one-star reviews up to date be published in the coming week.

Elliott Street Tyldesley

1. Pachinos Pizza

Elliott Street Tyldesley Photo: submit

Chapel Green Road, Hindley

2. Cross Keys Chippy

Chapel Green Road, Hindley Photo: MA

Bag Lane, Atherton

3. Bamboo House

Bag Lane, Atherton Photo: Google

Great George Street, Wigan

4. Nutrisport

Great George Street, Wigan Photo: MA

