Food hygiene ratings: The establishments in Wigan with a ONE-STAR hygiene rating after inspections by the Food Standards Agency
The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
This is the first tranche of establishments to receive the low score in the first four months of 2023. A list bringing one-star reviews up to date be published in the coming week.