A number of takeaways in Wigan have received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the takeaways in Wigan which only scored 1 out of 5 stars in their last inspection, meaning they require major improvement.

QFC Chicken & Pizza on Standishgate was last inspected on January 11, 2023, when it received a one-star rating

Tamarind on Wigan Lane was last inspected on March 15, 2022, when it received a one-star rating

De Roma Pizza on Darlington Street East was last inspected on September 26, 2022, when it received a one-star rating

Peter's Chinese Takeaway on Poolstock Road, Hawkley Hall, was last inspected on December 6, 2022, when it received a one-star rating